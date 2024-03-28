Milford Leroy Malloch, known to everyone as “Butch,” died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Butch was a family man through and through, a hard worker, and the kindest person anyone could know. He is best known for his position as fuel transport technician for Provencher Fuels where he worked for 30-plus years, and for his love of fishing from casting lines in the river, to reeling them in offshore, to braving the cold and ice fishing on the lake.

The pride and joy of his life was always his family, and he beamed when surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He and his wife Nancy always put family first, opening their arms and their doors to loved ones. Butch spent his years embracing New England life, including lobstering out of Camp Ellis, camping trips with his children off the Kancamagus, and motorcycle rides with his wife.

Later in life he spent his time working hard and providing for his family, tending to his vegetable garden and chickens, and always making it to special events … Christmas parties, weddings, grandchildren’s birthday parties, graduations, and everything in between. He was usually dressed in his work attire, a white T-shirt with suspenders and his signature Provencher Fuels sweatshirt with “Butch” embroidered on one side.

Born in Lubec, Maine, on Nov. 9, 1954, to parents Vernon Ramsdell Malloch and Phyllis Irene Malloch, and being one of eight children, Butch came from humble beginnings. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Malloch, his daughter Crystal Kimball, and sons James Malloch and Jesse Malloch who all love him dearly. Butch is also cherished by his children’s spouses, his brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild who are so lucky to call him “Pepere.” Outside of family, he had a wide social circle from bikers, to fishing buddies, to coworkers, to his fuel delivery customers … The love for this man spreads far and wide. To know him is to love him.

A service will be held for all who wish to honor Butch on Friday, March 29, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, from 3-6 p.m. A celebration will be held the next day at Provencher Fuels, 486 Elm St,, Biddeford, at noon in Biddeford.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

– Thomas Campbell

