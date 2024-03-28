Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, March 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, April 3, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, April 3, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, April 6, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Takeout available, no pre-orders. Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10, $5 under 12.

Free community meal – Saturday, April 6, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. African food, hosted by New Mainers of God’s Peace Assembly. Kids menu available.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, April 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5. All-you-can-eat.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: