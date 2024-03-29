ARLINGTON, Va. — Kevin Shattenkirk arrived in Boston months after the Bruins lost in the first round of the playoffs as the Stanley Cup favorites following a record-setting season, and then he watched Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci skate off into retirement.

BRUINS UP NEXT WHO: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN

What he saw floored him. The standard of winning and professional culture he and his teammates were trying to build across the country in Anaheim was in place, even with Bergeron, Krejci and Zdeno Chara no longer around.

“It’s very refreshing to see that groundwork has been laid,” Shattenkirk said.

But the Bruins hope the best is yet to come. With eight games left in the regular season before they can avenge the disappointing defeat that came after setting NHL records for the most wins and most points, they’ve clinched a playoff spot and are now focused on fine-tuning their play for when that challenge comes next and hope they’re better prepared this time around.

“With the adversity that we went through and the amount of changeover that we had and the players that we lost, I thought we did a great job coming together and accomplishing what we needed to to get to the playoffs,” captain Brad Marchand said Friday. “It is a big deal, but once the playoffs start, it all starts again and there’s much bigger things at stake.”

Internally, the expectation is the franchise’s first championship since 2011, but the status of being the team to beat isn’t there. Boston is 11-1 to win the Cup on FanDuel Sportsbook, the seventh-highest odds behind Florida, Colorado, Carolina, Edmonton, Dallas and the New York Rangers.

Advertisement

All that despite being just three points back of the Rangers for the best record in the league and the Presidents’ Trophy – not the one anyone wants to win, but the home-ice advantage throughout the postseason that comes with it doesn’t hurt.

Coach Jim Montgomery isn’t expecting to rest Marchand, who’s 35, or other top players because he doesn’t think they’re being taxed that much as is. Plus, there’s a purpose to finishing strong before the playoffs start April 20.

“To be honest, we knew we were going to be in the playoffs for a while, probably since All-Star break,” Montgomery said. “For us, it’s more about battling for positioning right now and getting into the playoffs, most importantly, playing the right way.”

There’s a certain way the Bruins need to play, a structured way, that Montgomery believes when that happens, they can match up well with any opponent. That has wavered a bit with three losses in the past four games, though perhaps hitting a rough patch could pay dividends when the pressure rachets up in the playoffs.

“It’s about preparing the same way each night,” Marchand said. “Come playoff time, you can’t just flip a switch. You need to be ready, and there’s a lot of teams that are fighting for their lives right now and playing really well and if you don’t have that same mindset, you can get caught off guard come playoff time. So, it’s about making sure that each night you come prepared to play and you don’t get complacent at all.”

FLYERS: The process needed to extract goalie Ivan Fedotov from both his Russian military and hockey commitments and finally land him in Philadelphia – nine years after he was drafted by the Flyers – remains largely shrouded in Cold War-era type secrecy.

Advertisement

Flyers General Manager Danny Briere stuck to silence on Fedotov’s path to Philly as the goalie was introduced to the team.

“We’ll just leave the details out,” Briere said.

What the Flyers are willing to reveal is this: they believe the 27-year-old Fedotov was worth the arduous, complicated wait to get him and that he can make an impact down the stretch as they chase a playoff a berth.

“That’s what gives us confidence he can come and help us,” Briere said at the Flyers’ New Jersey complex. “He’s been through a lot in his career. He’s been through a lot in his personal life. It’s a big part of the reason why we feel comfortable. We’re excited to have him aboard.”

Fedotov was able to join the Flyers nine years after he was picked in the seventh round of the 2015 draft because he had his contract in Russia’s KHL terminated Thursday by CSKA Moscow.

CSKA announced the abrupt termination with one year remaining on it, saying it keeps his KHL rights and “the club thanks Ivan Fedotov and wishes him good luck in (his) career.”

DUCKS: Forward Ryan Strome has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye on Thursday.

The cross-checking occurred during the third period of the Kraken’s 4-2 victory. Strome was assessed a minor penalty.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous