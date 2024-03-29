Gov. Janet Mills on Friday proposed additional investments in housing, child care and nursing homes in a revised budget plan headed to the Legislature.

The proposal is Mills response to the latest projected surplus as tax revenues continue to exceed expectations built into the state’s two-year budget. Forecasters have said the state will bring in an additional $108 million in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Among other things, Mills’ change package includes $22 million in one-time funding to build more affordable housing, $23.2 million for increased reimbursements rates for nursing homes over the next few years and $11.8 million in one-time grants for child care staff recruitment and retention.

“This fiscally responsible proposal aims to address some of the most urgent challenges Maine people are facing, like access to affordable housing, child care, and long-term care,” Mills said in a written statement. “And it aims to tackle these critically important items in a financially sustainable way, ensuring that, when taken with my previous proposal to save money, the State of Maine can meet its ongoing commitments in the next biennium.”

The spending plan will be folded into an existing budget proposal and reflects Mills’ desire to use the surpluses for immediate needs and avoid expanding ongoing services that would have to be funded in future years. Mills has warned lawmakers against proposals that require additional ongoing spending, saying that revenues are expected to flatten in the coming years, while the costs of existing programs will continue to rise.

The update sets the stage for lawmakers to finish wrapping up their negotiations and proposed changes to the state budget ahead of the Legislature’s statutory adjournment date of April 17.

Maine’s constitution requires the governor and lawmakers to pass a balanced budget.

Mills released a different supplemental spending plan in February after the nonpartisan revenue forecasters predicted the state would take in $265 million more than they had originally thought. Mills proposed $71 million in new spending, including proposed investments into the state’s mental health system in response to the Lewiston mass shooting and funding for more rural state police officers, bringing the biennial budget up to $10.41 billion. She also proposed socking away $107 million to help offset increased costs in the next biennial budget.

The state’s so-called rainy day fund is flush with $968.3 million – the statutory limit of 18% of general fund revenue from the previous fiscal year. But Mills has proposed using $50 million of that funding to help communities adapt infrastructure for increasingly destructive storms fueled by a changing climate.

Shortly after that budget was released, revenue forecasters again increased their revenue projections, this time predicting an additional $373 million this biennium, including $108 million more for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The recurring surpluses have led to calls for increased investment into programs by progressives. Republicans have been pushing for tax cuts for the last year and a half but have since shifted their focus to securing funding for their priorities, including funding for struggling nursing homes and repairing waterfront infrastructure damaged by a series of powerful winter storms.

Other proposals in Mills’ change package include a $5 million fund to help people living in mobile homes purchase mobile home parks and $5.5 million in “unexpected MaineCare pharmacy costs” as a result of a cyberattack on United Health’s Change Healthcare.

Another $17.5 million is proposed for the Maine Emergency Management Center, which has responded to a series of severe storms this winter. Most of that funding – $15 million – will be used as the state match for federal funding.

The new spending increases her biennial budget proposal to nearly $10.44 billion.

This story will be updated.

