Girl Scout cookies

Girl Scout Troops 163 and 587 will sell cookies at the Gray Transfer Station at 15 Seagull Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Packages are $6 each. Cash and debit/credit cards are accepted.

Easter egg hunt

Pathway Vineyard Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt at Gray-New Gloucester High School at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30.

The egg hunt is open for kids through fifth grade. Families should bring their own baskets or buckets. Register at pathwayvineyard.churchcenter.com. The high school is at 10 Libby Hill Road.

Tai chi for arthritis

Gray-New Gloucester recreation will host free tai chi for arthritis classes at Town Hall on Tuesdays through May 28.

Classes begin at 10 a.m. No registration is necessary. For more information, contact the recreation department at 657-2323.

Save the date

The second annual Community Day is set for May 19 from noon to 3 p.m. at Pennell Park at 24 Main St.

There will be a chili cook-off, ice cream sundae making, sidewalk chalk artwork, carnival games, kids crafts and more.

Members of town committees, the council and community groups will attend and discuss their duties and volunteer opportunities.

To register for the chili cook-off, email gcd@graymaine.org or text 609-576-3884.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: