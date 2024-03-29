Chamber Singers to perform at Franco Center

The Windham Chamber Singers will perform at the Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, ranging from $7 to $20. Buy in advance online at francocenter.org/shows or in person at the Franco Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A cash bar opens at 6 p.m. on the day of the show.

The choir is conducted by Richard Nickerson, the director of choral activities at Windham High School for the past 35 years. He is also the artistic director of the Maine Music Society.

“I’m very excited for this concert as this will be our first public performance in Lewiston in the 35-year history of the choir,” Nickerson said in a press release.

For more information, call 689-2000.

Students earn skill awards

Windham High School students Madi Ladd and Carissa Saindon earned awards at the annual SkillsUSA competition as part of their career technical education courses at Westbrook Regional Vocation Center.

Ladd received a gold award in the cosmetology contest and Saindon earned silver in the early childhood education contest.

Other participants included Nathaniel Allen and Reid Hansen in the automotive technology contest and Shawna Edwards in early childhood education.

SkillsUSA is a nationwide career and technical student organization that works with students enrolled in trade, technical and skilled service training programs. The contests involve a variety of tasks like written exams, oral presentations, live performances and more.

Veterans resource fair

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair at the Windham Veterans Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Various VA resource specialists and nonprofit organizations will be available to discuss benefits and provide referrals. Refreshments and lunch will be served.

The Veterans Center is located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive. For more information, call 892-1306.

Samuelson honored

Back in 2019 and 2020, Windham Historical Society member Dorothy Samuelson was very busy. She led a campaign to help raise funds to move the Old Grocery from its location on Windham Center Road across the street to the society’s Village Green.

She was able to raise over $40,000 to move the building with enough left over to begin the renovations that would lead to the grand opening of the Village Green Old Grocery Museum in 2022.

Last week, Dorothy was honored with a plaque to thank her for her contributions and dedication to the society. Thanks to her diligence, an old Windham landmark has been brought back to life and the community has a piece of history to explore.

Prom attire needed

The high school student council is holding its third annual Prom Attire Drive and needs donations from the community. They are looking for clean, gently used prom dresses and suits, as well as dress shirts, ties, dress shoes and jewelry.

Bring donations to the high school main office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays through May 3.

Thrift shop open

The North Windham Union Church UCC thrift shop at 723 Roosevelt Trail is open for the season. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Items like toys, clothing, shoes, housewares, jewelry and more are for sale. Donations are also welcome.

For more information, contact the church at 892-6142 or ​northwindhamunionchurch.org.

