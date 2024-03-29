Hats off to you folks on your narrative regarding the unnecessary delays and bureaucratic bungling on this project (“Our View: Congress Square deserves better,” March 23).
Here is an example of the city “saving money” by not hiring a clerk of the works to represent its interests.
Too often city hubris gets in the way of sensible solutions and important progress.
Significant losses ensue.
Davies Allan
Westport Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.