Hats off to you folks on your narrative regarding the unnecessary delays and bureaucratic bungling on this project (“Our View: Congress Square deserves better,” March 23).

Here is an example of the city “saving money” by not hiring a clerk of the works to represent its interests.

Too often city hubris gets in the way of sensible solutions and important progress.

Significant losses ensue.

Davies Allan

Westport Island

