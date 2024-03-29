Hats off to you folks on your narrative regarding the unnecessary delays and bureaucratic bungling on this project (“Our View: Congress Square deserves better,” March 23).

Here is an example of the city “saving money” by not hiring a clerk of the works to represent its interests.

Too often city hubris gets in the way of sensible solutions and important progress.

Significant losses ensue.

Davies Allan
Westport Island

