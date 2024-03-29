I’ve been saying this for a very long time: In order to fix our broken highway problems, we need to bring overpasses into the picture. Bigger cities than ours have had to do this to help relieve traffic issues.

One example would be following the train tracks – perhaps starting from St. John Street all the way to Falmouth. This can be done two ways: either by raising the trains and running the highway underneath them, or vice versa.

We don’t have enough property to widen our roads, so it only makes sense to overpass them.

It’s time to build an overpass.

Scott Grant

New Gloucester

