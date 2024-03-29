SCARBOROUGH – Mary Catherine Dundas Runser passed peacefully from this earth on March 17, 2024 at 91 years of age. Mary had a long life full of good health, family and friends.

Born and raised in Waterville, Mary graduated from Colby College and worked as a teacher in the Portland and Boston area school systems. While enrolled in a master’s program at UNH, she met and married Bernard “Buck” Runser, who predeceased her in 2015. Returning to Waterville with their four children, Mary volunteered and worked as an Ed Tech in the Public School system.

While she had many interests, books, the ocean, and her grandchildren were Mary’s primary sources of joy. Later in life, Mary moved to Scarborough to fulfill her lifelong dream of living near the ocean; she spent many happy years there listening to the waves, watching the water and amassing a collection of sea shells and sea glass. She loved sharing this special place with her family and friends. The vitality of her grandchildren energized her; she adapted to new technology specifically so she could communicate with them and share in their everyday lives. She appreciated their photos and hearing about their latest adventures.

Always a lover of fashion, style and culture, Mary could be found at 5 p.m. sipping a glass of wine with her crackers and blue cheese or a piece of chocolate while reading a book or flipping through a fashion magazine. She loved spending time on her deck among her prized geraniums with good friends, bundled up in cooler weather unfazed by the cold as one would expect from a lifelong Mainer. Mary also had a soft spot for all animals, especially dogs and Siamese cats. She spent many happy years with her poodle, Zoe and always welcomed any pet visitors to her home.

The family would like to thank Compass caregivers and Northern Light Hospice for their compassion and dedication to Mary’s well-being. We deeply appreciate their love and care.

In lieu of a service, the family will hold a private gathering in the spring. To honor Mary, take a walk on the beach, raise a glass with good friends or read a good book.

If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please contribute to:

Northern Light

Home Care and Hospice

P.O. Box 679

Portland, ME 04104

