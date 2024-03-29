The New England Patriots will kick off their offseason workout program in less than two weeks.

The NFL released the offseason workout schedule for all 32 teams Friday. The Patriots had the chance to start their program Monday, due to hiring a new coach, but opted to start a week later on April 8.

With a new coach, the team is also able to hold a ‘voluntary minicamp’ on April 23 and April 24. The team will then hold 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). Those dates are May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4 and June 6-7. Coach Jerod Mayo’s first mandatory minicamp will run from June 11-13.

Three teams with new coaches opted to start their workout program April 2, while the Patriots, Panthers, Seahawks and Titans opted for April 8. This week, Mayo was asked about starting his program a week later.

“Look, there’s still going to be time to put this thing together. As the staff continues to jell not only on the coaching side but also on the scouting side, as the team continues to jell, I just want to make sure that we as coaches are all on the same page before we get with the players,” Mayo said. “We’ve been a part of situations where you bring different coaches in and this guy has one philosophy, this guy has another philosophy. I just wanted to make sure that the coaches, the staff, we’re all on the same page going forward.

“And then once again, you don’t win games in the spring, but you can lose them. I don’t want to fall into that trap. I want to make sure that we’re all pulling in the same direction.”

DOLPHINS: Running back Raheem Mostert agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Miami through the 2025 season, his agent, Brett Tessler, announced Friday.

Mostert, 31, is coming off the best season of his nine-year career, making his first Pro Bowl after rushing for a career-high 1,012 yards with 21 total touchdowns, a franchise record, three more than receiver Mark Clayton in 1984. His new contract is worth up to $9.075 million, NFL Network reported.

JAGUARS: Linebacker Foye Oluokun signed a three-year contract extension that includes $22.5 million guaranteed, a person familiar with negotiations said. Oluokun’s agent, AJ Vaynerchuk, confirmed the length of the extension on X, formerly Twitter.

Oluokun, 28, was entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed in 2022. He was scheduled to count $21.75 million against the salary cap in 2024. The extension is expected to lower his cap number and create extra space for Jacksonville to sign more free agents and its upcoming draft class.

After leading the NFL in tackles in 2021 and 2022, Oluokun finished fourth last season with 173. He’s the sixth player since 2000 to record at least 150 tackles in three consecutive seasons, topping a list that includes Roquan Smith of Baltimore, C.J. Mosley of the Jets, Donnie Edwards of San Diego, Luke Kuechly of Carolina and Zach Thomas of Miami.

JETS: New York acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from Philadelphia for a conditional third-round pick in 2026

The pick would become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps and gets 10 sacks in 2024.

Reddick has double-digit sacks in four straight seasons.

