DAVID SWIFT, Senior – Hockey

• Evans Spear Award finalist

• Class B South Defenseman of the Year

* Class B South all-star, first-team

• Class B South February Defenseman of the Month

• Captain

Swift excelled as a leader and defenseman for the Cheverus/Yarmouth co-op squad and contributed mightily to a long-awaited championship.

Swift, who also is a top-notch golfer and power hitter in baseball for Yarmouth, didn’t get much of a freshman hockey season due to COVID, but as a sophomore, he became a stalwart on the blue line and as a junior, he led Cheverus/Yarmouth in scoring and was a second-team Class B South All-Star.

This winter, Swift dazzled from start to finish, scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists while also helping hold opposing offenses at bay.

Highlights included a goal and an assist in a win over Edward Little, two goals and an assist in a victory over Mt. Ararat, two assists in a win at Kennebunk and a goal in a season-ending victory over Greely.

Swift was even better in the playoffs, posting an assist in a quarterfinal round victory over Mt. Ararat, an assist in a semifinal round win over Greely and the final goal of his career, at the most optimal time, the difference-maker in a 4-3 win over Camden Hills in the state final, as Cheverus/Yarmouth won a title for the first time.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to high school hockey,” said Swift. “It’s the coolest feeling ever to write your own history and do something that hasn’t been done before. I have so much love for this locker room.”

Swift graduates with 18 goals and 38 assists, good for 56 points, in his 69 career games. He produced the third-most points for a Yarmouth defenseman, behind only former standouts Walter Conrad and Max Watson.

Through it all, as a captain, Swift helped complete the molding of the Cheverus and Yarmouth players into one combined team. A team without peer. Following the season, he earned no shortage of accolades. All well deserved. He has one final baseball season to look forward to, then he’ll have his share of college options.

David Swift, Yarmouth’s Winter Athlete of the Year, rose to the occasion time and again and his efforts during a championship senior season will never be forgotten.

Coach Dave St. Pierre’s comment: “David’s a super young man. Yarmouth hockey has had a proud tradition of producing top-end defensemen and David is right up there with the greats. He has been a powerful, physical presence for us defensively, often drawing key minutes against the opponent’s top forwards and is a constant force on our penalty kill. His performance is equally matched in the offensive end too, producing big goals with his college-level shot and anchoring our power play for the last two seasons. While his on-ice performance is impressive enough, it’s what David brings to our team culture that puts him in elite company. He is very demanding of himself, brings an insatiable compete level and leads by example, yet is always supportive of his teammates. He is a well-respected cornerstone of our leadership group that provides a mature presence helping us keep the wins and losses in perspective. Players with David’s blend of impeccable character and performance are difficult to find and though he will be greatly missed, he has left an indelible mark on this program for which we are truly grateful.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Stevie Walsh (basketball)

* 2021-22 Peter Psyhogeos (basketball)

* 2020-21 Will Cox (basketball)

• 2019-20 Chris Koskinen (track)

• 2018-19 Wyatt Bates (track)

• 2017-18 Sean Whynot (diving)

• 2016-17 Alek Medenica (basketball)

• 2015-16 Walter Conrad (hockey)

• 2014-15 John Lane (skiing)

• 2013-14 David Murphy (basketball)

• 2012-13 Braden Becker (skiing)

• 2011-12 Josh Britten (basketball)

• 2010-11 Luke Pierce (basketball)

• 2009-10 Ethan Gray (hockey)

• 2008-09 Cam Woodworth (skiing)

• 2007-08 Jack Gross (skiing)

• 2006-07 Lucas Denning (basketball)

• 2005-06 Jack Gross (skiing)

• 2004-05 Pat Delaney (hockey)

• 2003-04 Ben Swardlick (skiing)

• 2002-03 Gunnar Hagstrom (basketball)

• 2001-02 Jay Fletcher (hockey)

BROOKE BOONE, Senior – Alpine skiing

• Class B state champion, slalom

* Class B state champion, giant slalom

* WMC all-star, first-team

* Captain

Boone won every time she strapped on the skis this winter, capping one of the most triumphant careers in the history of the proud Yarmouth program.

Boone, who also excels in soccer and lacrosse, previously was chosen Yarmouth Winter Athlete of the Year as a sophomore, after winning the giant slalom and placing second in the slalom, leading the Clippers to the Class B state championship in the process. As a junior, Boone placed fourth in the GS.

This season, she left everyone in her wake.

Boone won every slalom and giant slalom race she participated in during the regular season. At the Western Maine Conference meet, Boone won the giant slalom with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 21.75 seconds and the slalom in 1:37.83. Then, at the state meet, Boone won the GS in 1:40.22 and the slalom in 1:26.65, helping Yarmouth finish runner-up to Fort Kent.

Boone’s season didn’t end at states. She came in first in both the GS and slalom at the Maine Eastern High School championship qualifier to become the number one seed on the Maine team. At the championships at Attitash Mountain in New Hampshire, Boone placed 11th in giant slalom, the first finisher from Maine.

Boone, who scored a goal in the soccer state final fall to help the Clippers repeat as state champion, hopes to bow out with one more title this spring in lacrosse. She’ll then attend the University of Denver in Colorado.

Her competitive skiing days might be over, but Brooke Boone, Yarmouth’s Winter Athlete of the Year, has etched her name in program lore and will be impossible to replace.

Coach Sean Lynch’s comment: “Brooke has been a truly dedicated, hard worker when it comes to athletics and skiing in particular. She has been a driving force on the team who carries herself with a quiet, humble confidence and a clear drive to succeed while keeping things fun and light hearted. Brooke’s determination for excellence, both in practice and competition, has been contagious and has set the example for all. Brooke’s level of achievement is exceedingly rare and the entire Yarmouth coaching staff, ski team and Yarmouth community are extremely proud of her.”

Previous winners:

* 2022-23 Sadie Carnes (hockey)

* 2021-22 Brooke Boone (skiing)

* 2020-21 Lizzie Guertler (hockey)

• 2019-20 Maddie Marston (skiing)

• 2018-19 Maddie Marston (skiing)

• 2017-18 Sophia Laukli (skiing)

• 2016-17 Grace Cowles (skiing)

• 2015-16 Emma Egan (track)

• 2014-15 Emma Egan (track)

• 2013-14 Chapin Dorsett (skiing)

• 2012-13 Abby Belisle-Haley (swimming)

• 2011-12 Morgan Cahill (basketball)

• 2010-11 Becca Bell (skiing)

• 2009-10 Becca Bell (skiing)

• 2008-09 Lauren Stackhouse (skiing)

• 2007-08 Julianna Lord (skiing)

• 2006-07 Molly Hallweaver (skiing)

• 2005-06 Meredith Shaw (basketball)

• 2004-05 Aylie Baker (basketball)

• 2003-04 Kalie Dunn (skiing)

• 2002-03 Emily Poole (skiing)

• 2001-02 Emily Erickson (basketball)

