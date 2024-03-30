HOCKEY

Gabriel Chicoine scored midway through the third period as the Maine Mariners rallied to beat the Trois-Rivières Lions, 4-3, in an ECHL game Saturday in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.

Maine trailed 3-2 after second-period goals by the Lions’ Nicolas Gay and Jakov Novak. Owen Pederson scored for Maine with 3:32 left in the second to tie it.

Trois-Rivières took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Cedric Montminy in the first period, but the Mariners tied it on a goal by Brooklyn Kalmikov just over two minutes later. Maine took the lead on a goal by Alex Kile 1:52 into the second period.

Shane Starrett stopped 22 shots for Maine, while Strauss Mann had 12 saves for Trois-Rivières.

NHL: Sam Reinhart scored the lone shootout goal and Aleksander Barkov scored twice in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers over the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in Sunrise, Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky showed up big in the shootout and made 20 saves for Florida, which had lost six of seven games coming into this one.

• Jonathan Marchessault scored into an empty net 3:30 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Minnesota, desperate to make up ground in the fight for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, pulled goalie Filip Gustavsson about three minutes into the extra period. But Vegas gained control of the puck, and Marchessault fired a shot from near his own blue line that found the back of the net for his 40th goal of the season.

As a result, Vegas earned two points and Minnesota zero, thanks to a rule that penalizes any team that loses after pulling its goalie in overtime.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Scottie Scheffler made double bogey from what he thought was a good shot, responded with back-to-back birdies and finished with a 4-under 66 to be part of a five-way tie for the lead in the Houston Open.

Scheffler is trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive PGA Tour starts, and he would appear to be in the pole position among players with so little experience at winning on tour.

David Skinns, a 42-year-old from England, had a 65 and was the first to post at 9-under 201. He was joined by Stephan Jaeger of Germany (66), Thomas Detry of Belgium (67) and Alejandro Tosti of Argentina (68), all of them trying to win on the PGA Tour for the first time.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Fourth-placed Aston Villa kept its three-point lead over Tottenham in their battle for Champions League soccer next season with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton in the English Premier League.

• Son Heung-min’s late winner helped Tottenham stay in the race for Champions League soccer next season as it came from behind to beat struggling Luton 2-1 in the English Premier League.

• Rodrigo Muniz pulled off a superb bicycle kick goal in stoppage time for Fulham to salvage a 3-3 draw with last-placed Sheffield United in the English Premier League.

• Cole Palmer’s brace was not enough to prevent Chelsea from drawing at home with 10-man Burnley 2-2 in the English Premier League.

• Substitute Harvey Barnes’ stunning 90th-minute strike fired Newcastle to a remarkable Premier League victory over West Ham as the Magpies fought back from a two-goal deficit to win 4-3.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Chandler Smith took the lead with 59 laps to go and won the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway for the second year in a row.

Smith led a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing – the seventh time the organization has done it – with Aric Almirola second and Taylor Gray third in his first start in the series.

Corey Heim was fourth, giving Toyota just its second sweep of the top four finishing positions, Jesse Love was fifth and Bubba Pollard was sixth, also in his first start in the series.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Danielle Collins had the perfect send-off at her final Miami Open, beating Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 in Miami Gardens, Florida, to capture the title in her home state before an adoring crowd that included Andre Agassi and Martina Navratilova.

The 30-year-old Collins announced at the Australian Open that this season would be her last because she’s suffering from endometriosis, a painful ailment that affects the uterus.

