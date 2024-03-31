“My favorite book on my nightstand is musician/artist Patti Smith’s ‘A Book of Days.’ It’s formatted for 365 days. Each page offers a photo with a caption. It’s like joining a really cool companion for a ride through their life. My friend Tricia gave me the book. Last week, I held my sweet, ginger cat Duncan on my lap as a compassionate vet put him to sleep. He purred to the end. Starting the day with Smith’s unique creative vision lightens the heaviness of the loss for a bit. I feel carried by the hope in her words and images.
“What inspires her inspires me. I walk in the imprint of her footsteps around the world to the echoed words of 19th century poets, noticing things I might have missed but she sees. Dense with information that’s new to me, I find myself researching artists, musicians, writers, poets, activists. Her true alchemy is in bringing all of this together and the way it feels in my heart.” — JUDE MALONEY, Brunswick
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. What makes it a can’t-miss read for the rest of us? We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to pgrodinsky@pressherald.com, and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
