Hardcover

1. “The Hunter,” by Tana French (Viking)

2. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. “Cranky,” by Phuc Tran (Harper)

4. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

5. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

6. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

7. “Prophet Song,” by Paul Lynch (Atlantic)

8. “The End of the World is a Cul de Sac,” by Louise Kennedy (Riverhead)

9. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

10. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

Paperback

1. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

2. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

3. “Ghost Pains,” by Jessi Jezewska Stevens (And Other Stories)

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

6. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

7. “Chain-Gang All-Stars,” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Vintage)

8. “Birnam Wood,” by Eleanor Catton (Picador)

9. “Trespasses,” by Louise Kennedy (Riverhead)

10. “Small Game,” by Blair Braverman (Ecco)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

2. “Maine, A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

3. “Building,” by Mark Ellison (Random House)

4. “Grief is for People,” by Sloane Crosley (MCD)

5. “Hot Springs,” by Greta Rybus (Ten Speed)

6. “An Unruled Body,” by Ani Gjika (Restless)

7. “Monsters,” by Claire Dederer (Knopf)

8. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

9. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

10. “Come Together,” by Emily Nagoski (Ballantine)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “All About Love,” by Bell Hooks (William Morrow & Co)

5. “How We Live is How We Die,” by Pema Chodron (Shambhala)

6. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)

7. “The Unreality of Memory,” by Elisa Gabbert (FSG)

8. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

9. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

10. “Come As You Are,” by Emily Nagoski (Simon)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

