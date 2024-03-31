In photos: Easter sunrise service in Cape Elizabeth
Pastor Gwyneth Arrison of Thornton Heights United Methodist Church leads an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday.
This year's ecumenical service was hosted by the Arrison's church as well as Cape Elizabeth Church of the Nazarene and Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Churches. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
People gather at an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Phoebe Evans, 14, far left, attends an Easter sunrise service with her parents Heather Evans and Devon Evans, right, on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Heather Evans said her family lives in the neighborhood and they walk down to attend the service every year. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
An attendee of an Easter sunrise service walks down the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Attendees bow their heads in prayer at an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Aliz Kovacs Taylor, 6, center, stands with her parents, Mark Taylor and Emese Kovacs Taylor, at an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
A child makes heads toward the water at an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Pastor Gwyneth Arrison of Thornton Heights United Methodist Church leads an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
