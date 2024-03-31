Pastor Gwyneth Arrison of Thornton Heights United Methodist Church leads an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. This year’s ecumenical service was hosted by the Arrison’s church as well as Cape Elizabeth Church of the Nazarene and Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Churches. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

People gather at an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Phoebe Evans, 14, far left, attends an Easter sunrise service with her parents Heather Evans and Devon Evans, right, on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Heather Evans said her family lives in the neighborhood and they walk down to attend the service every year. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

An attendee of an Easter sunrise service walks down the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Attendees bow their heads in prayer at an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Aliz Kovacs Taylor, 6, center, stands with her parents, Mark Taylor and Emese Kovacs Taylor, at an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

A child makes heads toward the water at an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Pastor Gwyneth Arrison of Thornton Heights United Methodist Church leads an Easter sunrise service on the rocks at the end of Two Lights Road on Sunday. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

filed under:
easter
