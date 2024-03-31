PORTLAND – Dewey A. Martin Jr., 76, passed away on March 26, 2024, with family by his side after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born in Portland on April 26, 1947, a son of Dewey and Theresa (Belfontaine) Martin.

He attended catholic schools in Portland while growing up. After, he joined the Army National Guard, where he served for five years. Later he would obtain a degree from the University of Southern Maine as well as the Maine Law Enforcement Academy. He began his lifelong career in law enforcement, joining the Portland Police Department, rising to acting chief, before his retirement after 20 years. Following that, he worked for the drug enforcement agency and as deputy chief of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

Dewey met the love of his life and soulmate, Patricia, in 1970 and married in 1972. They had one child, a daughter, Kristen with which they built their life around family and love. They were married for 48 years before Patricia’s passing in 2020.

He loved to travel with his wife and they spent time touring both Europe and America. He was also an avid fan of New England sports, especially the Patriots, never missing a game.

Dewey will be missed by all those that he touched. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. We find solace that he is reunited with his best friend and bride, Patricia.

He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; parents, Dewey Sr. and Theresa; and nephew, Floyd.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristen and son-in-law Marc Levy of Westbrook; along with three grandsons, Bryan, Jackson and Daniel; a sister, Doreen Devou, of Portland, sister-in-law, Barbara Sipos of Bethlehem, Pa.; as well as nieces and nephews of Portland, Pennsylvania and California.

Per his and family wishes, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery next to his wife. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Dewey’s online guest book.

