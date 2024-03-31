Bailey, Phyllis (Eaton) 94, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., March 14. View 10:15 a.m., Services 10:30 a.m., April 5, Hope Community Church, South Portland
Bailey, Phyllis (Eaton) 94, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., March 14. View 10:15 a.m., Services 10:30 a.m., April 5, Hope Community Church, South Portland
