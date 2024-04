Books/Authors

April 4

Ford Reiche author talk: “A Long, Long Time Ago,” 6:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

April 10

Jennifer L.H. Smith author talk: “Warrior Fit,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

April 11-27

“Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition”: Art gallery, USM campus, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

April 4

“Jules” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“Trumbo” (2015): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

April 6

“Trolls Band Together” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. facebook.com/WalkerMemorialLibrary

April 9

“Freud’s Last Session” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

April 11

“Arsenic and Old Lace” (1944): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“Four Daughters” (2023): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

April 13

“Migration” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

April 4

Borderline 207: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

April 5

Two Minutes Out: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Sugarbox: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 6

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra: 2 p.m., Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave. $5-$10. usm.maine.edu/music

Bruce Marshall: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Whiskey Horse: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 7

Biggie Brunch Hip Hop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Nick Alligood: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 8

Soldiers’ Chorus: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

April 1o

Darrell Morrow: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Redemption: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 11

Aaron Nadeau: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Cajun to Bluegrass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

April 12

Cattle Call: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 13

Osher Concert Band: 2 p.m., Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave. $10, $5 students and seniors. usm.maine.edu/music

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Andrew McManus: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 14

Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

American Ride: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Through April 7

“Anything Goes”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lake Region High School, 1879 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. $15, $10 students and seniors. facebook.com/LRHSDramaClub

“Junie B. Jones”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gorham Arts Alliance, 34 School St. gorhamarts.org

Through April 14

“The Prom”: Various times Wednesday-Sunday, Russell Hall, USM campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. $24, $18 seniors, $10 students. usm.maine.edu/theater

April 14 & 16

Osher Opera Theatre: 5 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

