Free community meal – Saturday, April 6, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. African food, hosted by New Mainers of God’s Peace Assembly. Kids menu available.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, April 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5. All-you-can-eat.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, April 6, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Takeout available, no pre-orders. Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10, $5 under 12.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, April 10, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, April 10, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Drive-thru roast turkey dinner – Saturday, April 13, 4-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, 87 Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10, exact change.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 children.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: