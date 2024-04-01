WELLS — York County residents and businesses owners whose properties sustained damage due to severe storms and flooding Jan. 9- 13 can get information, help in applying for potential federal assistance, and learn about other resources available at the Disaster Recovery Center in Wells.

The DRC, at Wells Fire Station # 2, 585 North Berwick Road (Route 9) in Wells, will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, including weekends. Appointments are not required.

“Come in,” said Madaline Trepagnier, the DRC manager. “We are the stepping stone to help you on your path to recovery.”

The center, which includes representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and York County Emergency Management Agency, was established after President Joe Biden formally declared a disaster for eight coastal Maine counties. Any York County resident impacted by the storms – whether a tree fell through their roof in an inland town, rising seawater flooded their home or damaged a dock along the coast, or a renter lost personal property as a result of the storms – may be eligible for assistance through FEMA.

As well, individuals, families, business owners and some nonprofits may apply for low interest disaster loans – some with interest as low as low as 2.68 percent – through the U.S. Small Business Administration, said SBA Public Affairs Specialist Brian Beard.

People may register online, however York County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Cleaves recommends an in-person visit – sitting down and speaking with representatives from FEMA and the U.S. SBA.

Advertisement

“It is critically important people go to the DRC because there are nuances in the system,” Cleaves said. And, he noted, there may be help through the SBA that might not be available through FEMA.

Wells resident John McCarthy stopped by the DRC on Thursday, March 28 to register and talk with a FEMA representative.

“My basement flooded,” he said, creating damage throughout the space.

Once someone registers with FEMA and with the U.S. SBA, they’ll receive a follow up call, and an inspector will arrange to come view the property.

As well, FEMA personnel, with proper identification, are knocking on doors in some neighborhoods, offering to register people whose properties sustained damage.

Trepagnier, who has been through a disaster herself – surviving Hurricane Katrina nearly 24 years ago – said many of her fellow FEMA workers are also disaster survivors.

Advertisement

“We know what it’s like,” she said. “It’s one step at a time.”

Some people who apply may receive a letter outlining that their application has been denied, she said, that could be for something minor like the agency needing more information to proceed. She said folks with a denial letter should read the entire document and respond.

“FEMA may be able to help,” she said. “Don’t just toss the letter.”

Beard pointed out that homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits in York County who had damage from the January storms can apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans to cover damage not covered by insurance or another source.

As an example, he spoke of a family in Tennessee whose manufactured home was flattened in a hurricane. They were insured, said Beard, but the payout was designed to go directly to their mortgage. Initially denied assistance, the couple applied for and was approved for a low interest SBA loan.

“If you are refused, it’s important to follow up,” Beard said.

Advertisement

He pointed out that owners of seasonal properties that are used as rentals, and who pay tax on the rental income, could apply for a business loan with an interest rate at 4 percent.

There may also be funds available for mitigation, designed to help people rebuild stronger.

Beard said those who are undecided about an SBA loan may apply now and have until May 20 to decide whether to proceed.

May 20 is also the deadline to register with FEMA. Those with questions may call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov. Representatives say help is available in most languages.

The U.S. SBA customer service center may be reached at 800-659-2955, or online at: https://lending.sba.gov

Those registering with FEMA or seeking a loan through the SBA at the DRC should bring documents with them – insurance information if available, social security numbers, financial information, repair estimates, and the like. If repairs have been made, people should bring a receipt.

The DRC is accessible to people with disabilities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: