We’re always hearing these little sayings that help us predict the future weather.

If the wooly caterpillar has bigger black bands than orange bands the winter will be bad. If the groundhog sees his shadow, then winter is done and gone. Wasp’s nests high up in trees foretells a snowy winter.

The one that sits in my memory today, as I’m writing this, is the one about March and has to do with lions and lambs – predicting what the end of the month’s weather will be like based on the beginning of the month. If I’m recalling correctly, and I may not be (the grayer I get, the less I recall), the beginning of March was pretty lion-like, and frankly, the storm during the last weekend of March 2024 was quite a doozy – definitely more lion than lamb, unless the lamb was raging through the garden and knocking down trees. At this point, I think I’m looking forward to April … or maybe May, when the previous month’s hoped-for showers will result in a rainbow of colorful flowers.

Showers … flowers … I might be feeling a little poetic, which is apropos, as April is National Poetry Month, and here at Libby Library we will be celebrating the world of verse in all sorts of fun and creative ways. Visit the library throughout the month of April for activities geared toward getting those creative juices flowing. Each week throughout the month, we’ll be spotlighting a particular poetic form, like: haiku, limerick, etc. Stop by each week to write a poem of a different style. For those who need visual inspiration, we will have pictures posted near the front circulation desk. Library visitors are invited to write a poem inspired by the photographs. Participant’s poems will be posted on the wall near the photograph that inspired the verse. There will also be a poetry scavenger hunt throughout the month, and on April 27, we will be hosting a Poetry Celebration.

April is also Cancer Awareness month. On Thursday, April 11 at 11 a.m. a representative from the Dempsey Center will share information about their cancer support services. On Thursday, April 18 at 4 p.m., Judith Hiemenga, MD, clinical geneticist from the Maine Healthcare Network will share information about genetic testing for cancer, screening options, and strategies to reduce the risk of cancer. Jeffery Dobson from Dobson Funeral Home will be giving a presentation on End of Life Planning Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m.

If that wasn’t enough for one month, there will also be a solar eclipse on April 8, and parts of Maine are in the path of totality. Here in Old Orchard Beach the coverage will about 96%, which is nearly total, but to be safe, one should plan to wear eclipse glasses through the entire eclipse if viewing from here. Libby Library still has some eclipse glasses to share. The library is not open on April 8 so be sure to grab your glasses before the weekend.

In the infamous words of infomercial guru Ron Popiel, “but wait, there’s more.” On April 20, we will be welcoming translator, Gunnel Larsdotter and illustrator, Jamie Hogan for a reading of their collaboration The Milky Way, a translation of the Swedish poem Vintergatan by Zacharius Topelius. Local author David Florig will be returning to discuss his award winning book, “The Stones of Ailsa Craig” on April 24 at 6 p.m.

The month of April is a big month here at the library, and just to make things more interesting (like there wasn’t enough already.), we’ll be starting our next life-sized game. Those who loved Scrabble may also enjoy Gigantic Boggle. The game board will change daily, and a prize will be awarded for the person with the highest score each week. How many words can you find?

We’re very excited to usher spring in with a big bang here at Libby Library. Stop by and see what’s happening, and in the words of our favorite, library-loving aardvark, Arthur Read, “Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card.”

Even for those without a Libby Library card, all programs are free and open to the public.

