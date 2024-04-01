Why do so many Americans, especially the disenfranchised, vote against their self-interest? How can they still endorse a candidate like Trump, who obviously is a calculating con artist, whose sole ambition is to amass more wealth and influence, and who does not care about their struggles but only values their votes and monetary donations? One hears comments like: “He is one of us!” Hardly. Why does this misguided belief persist?
Most Americans despise the “swamp” and the “elites,” but Trump epitomizes them, and many of his donors are part of these groups. He is already talking about more tax breaks for corporations and the rich, and is eager to reverse or eliminate those regulations they oppose. While the rich get their investments back and thrive, resources for programs and services that support the less fortunate will be cut drastically, and safeguards for clean air, water and even the food supply will be weakened or eliminated. By undermining unions, he sabotages the worker’s fight for fair wages, better working conditions, adequate health care and financial stability.
Trump’s “tough guy” speeches, empty promises, and disingenuous concern for frustrated and hurting Americans neither create jobs nor solve the staggering economic inequality in this country. Shamelessly using people’s desperation and trust for his own selfish goals shows total disrespect for them and their plight, and lacks empathy.
Trump is not “one of them,” and anything but their savior. They deserve better.
Sigrid Fischer-Mishler
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.