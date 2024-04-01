I’d like to thank Central Maine Power and all of the Canadian and out-of-state line workers who came to restore our power. I may have been without power for 47 hours, but I was prepared for such an emergency. I knew that I had options for shelter, warmth and food, unlike many around the world who struggle to survive in areas of warfare, poverty and famine.

Special thanks to the crew from New Jersey who worked in the dark to restore my power.

Susan Kepes

Portland

