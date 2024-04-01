AUGUSTA ­­— Sen. Donna Bailey, D-Saco, welcomed Joe Hansen of Saco to the Senate Chamber on Feb. 28, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Awareness Day. The Maine Senate passed a joint resolution in recognition of the day after Hansen contacted Sen. Bailey and shared his personal story, requesting that Sen. Bailey sponsor this joint resolution.

“I want to thank my constituent Joe Hansen of Saco for bringing this important awareness campaign to my attention and for sharing his personal story with me,” said Sen. Bailey. “As the Senate Chair of the Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services Committee, I am very happy to raise awareness for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. It is the most common genetic heart disorder, and it occurs when the heart muscle thickens – making it harder to pump blood. Fortunately, through genetic testing, diagnostic tests and treatment, people with HCM can manage the disease and relieve their symptoms.”

HCM is the most common inheritable heart disease and can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or ethnicity, with a reported prevalence ranging from 1 in 200 to 1 in 500 in the general population. An estimated 700,000 to 1,650,000 people in the United States have HCM; yet 85% of them may remain undiagnosed.

To learn more about HCM, visit 4hcm.org to connect with the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association and advancecardiohealth.org to connect with the Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health.

Rev. Scott Cousineau of First Parish Congregational Church in Saco gave the Opening Prayer in the Senate Chamber on Feb. 28.

“I was very happy to welcome Rev. Cousineau to the Senate Chamber,” said Sen. Bailey. “In August 2000, the First Parish Congregational Church, an iconic historic structure in the community, burned to the ground. We all felt its loss deeply, and we remember where we were that day. Since then, Rev. Cousineau has been instrumental in rebuilding the church itself – as well as the community that belongs to it.”

Sen. Henry Ingwersen, D-Arundel, welcomed Pastor Russell Carle from Goodwin Mills Advent Christian Church in Dayton to the Senate Chamber on March 5 when Carle gave the Opening Prayer.

“It was an honor to host Pastor Carle here in Augusta,” said Sen. Ingwersen. “I’m grateful to the Pastor for coming up to deliver the Opening Prayer. I’m always excited to see faith leaders from my community make time to come up to the State House.”

On session days, faith leaders deliver a brief inspirational message to guide lawmakers through their deliberations for the day. Out of respect for the diversity in the Senate Chamber, the Senate Secretary’s Office asks that these invocations are non-secular and non-political.

To sign up to give the Opening Prayer, contact Alex Ferguson at (207) 287-1540 or Alex.Ferguson@legislature.maine.gov.

Olie Saywell, a senior at The New School in Kennebunk, visited the Maine State Legislature on Feb. 22. to shadow Sen. Ingwersen for the day.

“It was great to have Olie shadow me at the State House,” said Sen. Ingwersen. “She had the opportunity to spend the day visiting the Senate chamber and listening in on various committee meetings. She was able to get a glimpse of what a day in the of a state senator entails! I’m always happy to have any student shadow me for the day.”

To set up a day for shadowing Sen. Ingwersen, email Henry.Ingwersen@legislature.maine.gov or call his legislative office at (207) 287-1515.

