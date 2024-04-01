Opening Reception: The Paula Tognarelli Collection

5-8 p.m. Friday. Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Paula Tognarelli was the longtime executive director and curator of the Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester, Massachusetts. She’s also been collecting photography for 30 years, and for the first time ever, her collection will be shown to the public. Tognarelli will be at the opening reception as will the musical act Ry’s Trio, playing jazz standards and modern jazz compositions. Tognarelli will also be speaking at the museum on April 19 and May 17. The exhibit runs through May 25, and you can see it from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Museum director Denise Froelich said the collection speaks to Tognarelli’s heart, eye and sense of optimism and that around 100 photographs will be on display.

‘Young Frankenstein’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 21. Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, $20, $25. lyricmusictheater.org

Lyric Music Theater presents a production of the Mel Brooks musical “Young Frankenstein,” which opened on Broadway in 2007 and it based on a film released 50 years ago. Frederick Frankenstein inherits his grandfather’s estate in Transylvania, and with the help of his creepy servant, Igor, and lab assistant, Inga, a corpse is revived and hilarious mayhem ensues. Musical numbers including “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” a duet between Frankenstein and the creature.

Punk Rock Flea

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland, $3, 21-plus. On Instagram.

Shop for a variety of goodies while nursing an adult beverage and hearing a DJ spin tunes, all under one roof. Geno’s Rock Club is hosting the Punk Rock Flea, where 26 vendors will be set up with handmade, vintage, repurposed and a bounty of other items you didn’t know you couldn’t live without. Northern Muse Apothecary, Hallelujah Dystopia and Moth Moon are among the creators who will be on site. Also, there will be an all-ages pop-up Punk Flea on April 20 from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of George and Leon’s at 9 Cumberland St. in Westbrook.

Brain, Body and Wellness Fair

3-8 p.m. Friday. Harold Alfond Forum, University of New England, 630 Pool St., Biddeford, free. une.edu

The Center for Excellence in the Neurosciences is hosting the Brain, Body and Wellness fair at the UNE campus in Biddeford. The interactive event features hands-on activities and fascinating microscopy exhibits, like brain and eyeball dissections, optical illusion brain games, neuroscience art and brain crafts suitable for all ages. If you’ve wondered about what you’re carrying around inside your skull, this is an opportunity to take a deep dive, and the experience just might blow your mind. There will also be ice skating and free bicycle helmet fittings, along with giveaways.

