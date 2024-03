The Portland Sea Dogs celebrate their 30th season this year, and it kicks off on Friday against the Hartford Yard Goats. (Check out what Hadlock Field looked like in 1994.)

Bobbleheads of team mascot Slugger will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the gate, and you can read our interview with him here.

But first, test your knowledge of the team with these five trivia questions.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: