Singer Paula Cole will be part of The Nite Show taping on Friday. Photo by Ebru Yildiz

“The Nite Show” is a Maine-based talk show with a format similar to national ones hosted by the likes of David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel. On Friday at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, you can be in the audience for a taping. Tickets are free, and guests include musician Paula Cole.

Related

‘Nite Show Taping’ tickets are free

Songwriter, harpist and guitarist Lizzie No makes her Maine debut on Saturday. Photo by Cole Nielsen

On Saturday, multi-genre artist Lizzie No performs in Maine for the first time. See her at 8 p.m. at Space with Eliza Edens and Suzie Assam.

Related

Lizzie No to play Space

Guests gather inside Argenta Brewing at Hanover Street in Portland. Photo by Amanda Bizarro

Experience the satisfaction of clinking a formidable seidel beer glass with a friend as you enjoy a lager in Argenta Brewing Co.’s Bayside saloon.

Related

Three lagers to try at Argenta Brewing Co.’s Bayside saloon

Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland is open for the season. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Feeling the need to fling yourself into spring? Take our poll about the best ways to mark the start of the season, then go get yourself a treat from Red’s Dairy Freeze. (Saturday’s looking like a great day for it.)

Related

Poll: What’s your favorite thing about the start of spring?

Devils Grove Disc Golf in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Another way to get outside this weekend is with a round or two of disc golf. We’ve rounded up the details on more than a dozen courses in southern and central Maine.

Related

Where to play disc golf in southern and central Maine

Victoria Machado as Miriam and Zack Handlen as the minister in the premiere of “Dominion” at The Footlights Theatre in Falmouth. Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

Head to The Footlights Theatre in Falmouth to see the new play “Dominion,” a show that examines faith-based beliefs. Performances run through Saturday.

Related

In new play ‘Dominion,’ a faith-based event brings out intense debate about beliefs

The squidwich at Fish & Whistle in Biddeford. Photo by Tim Cebula

All squidding aside, there are two types of calamari sandwiches at Fish & Whistle in Biddeford. Make sure to get yourself at least one before tourist season begins.

Related

If you’ve never had calamari on a bun, Fish & Whistle’s squidwich is a must-try

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles