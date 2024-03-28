“The Nite Show” is a Maine-based talk show with a format similar to national ones hosted by the likes of David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel. On Friday at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, you can be in the audience for a taping. Tickets are free, and guests include musician Paula Cole.
On Saturday, multi-genre artist Lizzie No performs in Maine for the first time. See her at 8 p.m. at Space with Eliza Edens and Suzie Assam.
Experience the satisfaction of clinking a formidable seidel beer glass with a friend as you enjoy a lager in Argenta Brewing Co.’s Bayside saloon.
Feeling the need to fling yourself into spring? Take our poll about the best ways to mark the start of the season, then go get yourself a treat from Red’s Dairy Freeze. (Saturday’s looking like a great day for it.)
Another way to get outside this weekend is with a round or two of disc golf. We’ve rounded up the details on more than a dozen courses in southern and central Maine.
Head to The Footlights Theatre in Falmouth to see the new play “Dominion,” a show that examines faith-based beliefs. Performances run through Saturday.
All squidding aside, there are two types of calamari sandwiches at Fish & Whistle in Biddeford. Make sure to get yourself at least one before tourist season begins.
