At least 25 sugarhouses around the state are planning to open their doors on Saturday, hoping to recoup some of the sales lost as a result of the recent storm, which coincided with Maine Maine Sunday Weekend – a major moneymaker for Maine syrup producers.

With some parts of the state under two feet of snow and others without power for days, many of the more than 100 participating sugarhouses couldn’t open last weekend, and those that did had fewer visitors than usual.

“Some if not all of the sugarhouses that did open, I would suspect, had under 50% of their normal participation,” said Lyle Merrifield, president of the Maine Maple Producers Association.

Some sugarhouses will also open on Friday and Sunday, and most will offer tours along with the maple products for sale.

To find out which will be open and when, check the Pure Maine Maple Facebook page, where a post Wednesday asked local producers to comment with their weekend plans.

