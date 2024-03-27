A Massachusetts man who admitted to beating his partner to death three years ago on York Beach was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in Maine prison.

Buchannan,36, pleaded guilty to murder earlier this month for the death of Rhonda Pattelena on March 26, 2021.

Pattelena’s friends and family had pleaded with Superior Justice Robert Mulhern on Wednesday that he sentence Buchannan beyond the 43 year cap he agreed to with prosecutors.

“Rhonda’s rights were taken by the defendant,” her mother Lauri Pattelena said in court. “He shouldn’t have any either. Her ability to live, breathe, watch her boys and love them unconditionally were taken at the hands of an evil monster.”

Pattelena’s loved ones showed up to York County Superior Court wearing “Justice for Rhonda” shirts. Her friends, mother and sister addressed the judge, reading handwritten remarks. They described a devoted mother to her three sons and a passionate caregiver for countless others as a certified nursing assistant. She hosted many gatherings for her “squad,” friends said, for which she made “enough food to feed an army.”

They said Pattelena loved the man who killed her. Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue said police found a letter Pattelena had written Buchannan “full of her love for him, her want for a marriage with him, her want to build a life with him.”

“It was committed by someone that she only wanted love from in return,” said Bogue.

Had the case gone to trial, prosecutors said the case against Buchannan would’ve been damning. They described surveillance footage, a Snapchat video and several witness accounts that prove Buchannan beat Pattelena with a rock and attempted to hide her body before fleeing.

Bogue even handed Mulhern the rock, protected by a plastic bag, so he could see the weapon. Pattelena’s family breathed sharply from their seats as Bogue described the injuries it caused. Before delivering the sentence, Mulhern said he rewatched the video of her death.

“This is an act of domestic violence,” Mulhern said. “Completely unprovoked … Essentially, the defendant executed her an she never saw it coming.”

LONG RELATIONSHIP

Buchannan and Pattelena were from Bedford, Massachusetts, where the two were likely living together at the time. But because of their “on-again off-again” relationship over seven years, some of Pattelena’s closest friends and family weren’t even aware that they had gotten back together, prosecutors said.

Pattelena had asked Buchannan for commitment. He told police they were planning to get married the following Monday. Instead, Bogue said he killed her “at one of the most special places to her in her life.”

On the morning of her death, Pattelena and Buchannan dropped their 2-year-old son off at daycare before driving to York Beach, about 70 miles away from their home. It was Pattelena’s favorite place to be and she and Buchannan had never been there together, according to what her family told prosecutors.

Lauri Pattelena told police she noticed something was off when her daughter FaceTimed her from inside her car. She said her makeup was smudged as if she had been crying and she was obviously trying to show where she was and who she was with.

Lauri Pattelena told the judge she knew something was wrong when the daycare called her later that day and said Pattelena never arrived to pick up her son.

“She wouldn’t be late and never not show up for her baby,” she said in court.

Rhonda Pattelena was sending a Snapchat video to a friend when Buchannan first hit her, court documents state. Prosecutors said he was hitting her in the video. Pattelena fell out of the frame, but Buchannan’s arm was seen going up and down repeatedly.

Several people also saw the attack. One man followed Buchannan as he started to leave the scene. Another man, an off-duty firefighter, went to Pattelena, who Buchannan had dragged behind a pile of rocks, and found her bloody and unresponsive.

MENTAL HEALTH

Police caught Buchannan soon afterward. He told detectives he had schizophrenia and had forgotten to take his medication, according to the sentencing memo, but Bogue said he had never been diagnosed.

Buchannan’s attorney, Jon Gale, argued his client killed Pattelena during a mental health crisis. Pattelena had even taken him to get psychiatric care before their death, Gale said.

“She said he was suffering from delusions and paranoia of him being poisoned and followed,” Gale said, which was either evidence he did suffer delusions or a “remarkable acting job to serve no purpose to himself.”

Buchannan’s sister Brittany Buchannan said in court that her brother had a hard upbringing where he was physically abused by a strict grandmother who raised them.

She lives in California and invited Buchannan to stay with her.

“Although I loved him being there because I hadn’t seen him in years, I did realize things seemed different,” Brittney Buchannan sad.

Her brother talked about being followed. She had to buy him fast food because he didn’t trust what she served him. He kept talking about his oldest son and his friends living next door to her, even though they were hundreds of miles away back in Maine.

“His mental health was far worse than I knew it to be,” Brittney Buchannan said. “I’m not saying that my brother is not guilty. I just want the court to know about him today.”

MISSING OUT

In the three years since her death, Pattelena’s family said they still struggle.

Her oldest son graduated high school, walking the stage on what would have been his mother’s 36th birthday. Then he joined the U.S. Marines. Her second son is learning to drive and preparing to graduate high school himself.

Pattelena used to sing “the wheels on the bus” to her 2-year-old son often, her sister said Wednesday.

“She should be able to put him on the big yellow bus and she never will be able to, because of this crime,” Jessica said.

Her friend Angela Patch said Wednesday they talked almost every day, although their communication faltered in the months leading up to Pattelena’s death as they both struggled with personal events.

“We had so many plans for the future,” said Patch. “Who’d have thought that in just a few months, that’d be ripped away from us?”

