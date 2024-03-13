A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to killing his domestic partner on Short Sands Beach in York in 2021.

IF YOU NEED HELP If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic violence, help is available through the statewide Domestic Abuse Helpline at 1-866-834-HELP • Through These Doors, Cumberland County, 207-874-1973 • Caring Unlimited, York County, 1-800-239-7298 • The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence

Jeffrey Buchannan entered the plea Wednesday morning, a clerk for the York Judicial Center confirmed. He pleaded just before attorneys were supposed to begin selecting a jury for his trial, which was scheduled to begin Monday.

Buchannan has been in jail for more than three years. He was arrested after police found Rhonda Pattelena, 35, dead on Short Sands Beach in York in March 2021. An autopsy found that Pattelena had died from a blunt force injury to the head.

Police say surveillance footage from businesses near the beach showed Buchannan hitting Pattelena from behind. Witnesses who called 911 about a man attacking Pattelena pointed him out to police.

Buchannan entered an insanity plea in March 2022. When he was arrested, he told officers that he had “blacked out” and could only remember a man running toward him before that, according to an affidavit.

“When asked if he remembered anything, he advised that he first recalled breathing heavy and that Rhonda was laying on the ground,” the affidavit said. “He advised that he walked away at that point, leaving Rhonda behind.”

Buchannan’s sentencing has yet to be scheduled, according to the clerk.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: