Last weekend was a reminder of the unpredictability of Maine’s seasons, but spring means different things to different people. For some, it’s simply a date on a calendar. For others, it’s the opening of Red’s Dairy Freeze. Maybe for you, it’s chirping birds or budding flowers. Tell us how you plan to delve into the new season – if you haven’t already.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles