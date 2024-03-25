The Portland Sea Dogs will play their season opener against the Hartford Yard Goats on April 5. Whatever happens, the real winners will be decided before the first pitch.

The first 1,000 people to enter Hadlock Field on Opening Day will receive a golden bobblehead of Slugger the Sea Dog. The commemorative souvenir celebrates the lovable harbor seal’s induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2023. He was the first minor league mascot to receive the honor, according to the team.

Luckily, celebrity hasn’t gone to his head. Slugger happily agreed to answer questions via email last week as he prepared for the start of his own season. He spent the winter months feeding the seagulls and is ready to hear “Y.M.C.A.” again.

How did you become the mascot for the Sea Dogs?

I was born in Casco Bay on May 7, 1994. The Sea Dogs just happened to have a home game that day, so I strolled into the ballpark. The fans cheered as I entered, and I knew I had found my home!

We’re approaching opening day on April 5. What do you do to get in shape for the season?

Two words: Dance Marathon.

What do you do to get hyped up for the games? Do you have a pregame ritual?

I eat a Sea Dogs biscuit and meditate … then eat another Sea Dogs biscuit.

Have you ever been hit by a foul ball? If so, what happened?

Yes, many times. I just make sure a kid gets the ball … then I stare down the batter.

What’s your favorite thing to do in spring besides go to baseball games?

Visit my friends all over Maine at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, Make-A-Wish, 5Ks and charity walks, birthdays, and many more events!

