The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of a new exhibition, Wicked Good Fiddling, that focuses on Maine’s fiddling heritage. The exhibition is supported by grants from Maine Humanities Council and the Onion Foundation. It will be on display through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibition, according to a news release, can expect to find imagery and information illustrating fiddling in Maine over two centuries, shown through photographs, tune books, musical recordings and of course fiddles themselves. Interactives will include family-accessible programs and activities to do while exploring the exhibition. Curator Paul Wells will present a talk on his upcoming book of Maine fiddle tunes during the exhibit’s run.

Coming up on April 17, at 7:30 p.m., a concert to feature two Maine groups, the Pine Tree Flyers and NEA National Heritage Fellows Don and Cindy Roy, will showcase the living traditions of Maine fiddling.

The Flyers are a relatively new quartet of musicians who put a contemporary spin on traditional New England dance music. Don and Cindy Roy have long been the exponents of Maine’s Franco-American musical heritage. Don’s fiddling and Cindy’s piano accompaniment, plus her step-dancing, have entertained audiences at festivals and concerts nationwide. Tickets for the concert are $20 per person, $15 for museum members, and can be purchased at www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Graves Library announces upcoming events

On Wednesday, April 10, at 5 p.m. Noah Wentworth, owner of Frinklepod Farm, will give a presentation on creating a container garden at Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library’s Community Room. The program is sponsored by the Kennebunkport Public Health Department and Graves Library.

Wentworth will provide an overview of container gardening, covering topics such as container options, soil mix, plant selection, water management, and pest and disease concerns. Attendees will learn how to create a thriving container garden, no matter their gardening experience.

Retirement readiness seminar

Local financial advisor Steve Turner and his team invite the community to a seminar on retirement readiness. The seminar will take place on Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at Graves Library.

Retirement readiness is an aspect of financial planning that helps individuals prepare for their post-retirement years and feel confident about their financial future. A retirement readiness program is designed to provide individuals with the tools and resources they need to plan and save for retirement.

During the seminar, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Turner and his team, who will provide advice and guidance on retirement readiness. The seminar is open to all community members, and there is no cost to attend.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Rafferty hosts reverend at State House

Senator Joe Rafferty D-Kennebunk, welcomed the Rev. Andrew D’Angio White of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk to the State House on March 25. D’Angio White provided the opening invocation on the floor of the Senate Chamber.

“I was thrilled to hear the reverend from Kennebunk was going to be providing the invocation,” said Rafferty in a news release. “I’m grateful he took the time to drive up and provide us with words of wisdom today. Sessions are getting longer, and the pause provided by the invocation really does make a difference for myself and many of the other senators in the chamber.”

According to the press release, on session days, faith leaders deliver a brief message to guide lawmakers through their deliberations for the day. Out of respect for the diversity in the Senate Chamber, opening invocations are non-secular and non-political in nature. Those interested in giving an invocation, can contact Alex Ferguson at Alex.Ferguson@legislature.maine.gov or call 207-287-1540.

Covering the Stones in the Port

Mid-Week Music continues Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. with “Acoustic Stones.” Mark Gunter (vocal/keyboards), Jim O’Neil (vocal/guitar), and Dana Pearson (vocal/guitar) band together will play stripped-down versions of songs from the legendary Rolling Stones, including “Let it Bleed,” “Time Waits for No One,” and “Heartbreaker.”

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207-967-2751.

The monthly concert series takes place at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St.

The next entry will be “More Paul, Please” on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m., with Pearson joined by guitarist Andy MacLeod for an exploration of McCartney’s hits, B-sides, and deep album cuts.

Eclipse party planned at library

Come celebrate the eclipse with Kennebunk Free Library. Drop into the library between 2:30 and 4 p.m. on April 8. The library will host games and crafts for all ages and offer eclipse-themed food. Patrons will head out to the library lawn to do some sky watching. The library will have several pairs of eclipse glasses available for those that need them. If it’s cloudy and the eclipse can’t be seen, library staff will set up a livestream.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Faerie house exhibition at Kennebunk Free Library

Participants are invited to build a faerie house to welcome the faeries back to the garden at Kennebunk Free Library. Faerie houses will be accepted at the library from April 22-31.

Participants are asked to build a house with a base no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches, and no taller than 30 inches and use natural materials only. There will be a selection of natural materials available in the library starting April 1.

All faerie houses submitted to the library by April 31 will receive a certificate from the Seacoast Garden Club. Participants can stop by the Faerie Festival on May 4 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and pick up their certificates. Faerie houses will be on display at the library through May 10. May 11 is the last day to pick up faerie houses.

Those who prefer to keep their faerie house at home, can take a photo and send it to ys@kennebunklibrary.org by April 31. The library will share the photos on social media.

Faerie house schedule:

· April 1: First day to pick up natural materials at the library.

· April 22: First day to bring faerie houses to the library for display.

· April 31: Last day to submit faerie houses or a photo to the library.

· May 4: Faerie Festival.

· May 11: Last day to pick up faerie houses to take home.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Food pantry seeks driver

The Biddeford Food Pantry is currently seeking a volunteer driver (with a clean license) for pickups on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings from 7 to 10 a.m. The volunteer will drive a van and/or a box truck and must be willing to work well with other volunteers.

Biddeford Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization committed to the needs of its clients in the fight against hunger. For more information, or to volunteer, call Don at 207-282-4771 or e-mail biddefordpantry@yahoo.com.

Republican committee meeting scheduled

The York County Republican Committee will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, April 10, at Alfred Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. All Republicans are urged to attend to learn more about their Congressional District 1 and Maine House and Senate candidates in the June 11 primary elections and the program for the upcoming state convention.

Alfred Town Hall is located at 16 Saco Road in Alfred. For more information, email communications@yorkgop.org or call 207-468-2395.

WePoets plan reading at monastery

WePoets & Verse announced that it will host Poetry in the Friary on Saturday April 6, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the St. Anthony Franciscan Monastery in Kennebunk.

Featured guests will include Listen Native American Maliseet poet Mihku Paul, poet/authors KimberlyAnn Priest and John Doelman, poet Christopher Reimer and Kennebunk High School junior Willow Knowles.

The poets will share their original poems and vision. Admission is free, but donations will benefit the monastery. Refreshments will be served and. All are welcome.

Astro society hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

Dates for upcoming Star Parties:

April 12 (rain date, April 13).

May 10 (rain date, May 11).

June 8.

July 5 (rain date July 6).

Aug. 9 (rain date Aug. 10).

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Artist explores Kennebunk dwellings

The Brick Store Museum’s 2023 artist-in-residence, Elizabeth Winter, applied her artistic residency to the study of “significant insignificant buildings” of the town, according to a news release. Her exhibit, The Dwellings Project, is on view at the Brick Store Museum through May 12.

Visitors to the exhibit are invited to explore local well-known and unknown landmarks as depicted in Winter’s multi-media works; and contribute to the project through a large art activity in the center of the gallery. Winter is a painter and mixed media artist in based in West Kennebunk. She received her BA in studio art from Keene State College and an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is an active maker that creates in her own studio practice while also providing art education for all ages. Winter is also a jewelry designer, visual merchandiser and currently working on illustrating a children’s book.

The museum’s artist-in-residence program, funded by the Bauman Family Foundation, is seeking applications for the 2024 artist-in-residence. Artists of any form and media (writers, painters, performers, etc.) are invited to apply through April 30. The application and information about the residency can be found on at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Muskie scholarship applicants sought

The Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel are seeking applicants for their Edmund Muskie Democracy in Action $1,000 scholarship. The award is given to a student residing in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, or Arundel who is a senior during the school year in which they apply.

Applicants must have been accepted, and can confirm their attendance at, a certified training program or an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Financial need is not a criterion.

The winner will best exemplify the spirit of civic engagement – how they have worked to make a difference in their school and community through political and non-political actions. Applications, which include writing an essay describing their civic engagement, can be requested by emailing dkascholarship@gmail.com, and must be returned to that email address by midnight, April 23, 2024.

Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel executive committee members and members of the scholarship committee and their families are not eligible. The executive committee of the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel may elect to award one or more scholarships each year.

Legion Post schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. The Post participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Kennebunkport Historical Society launches Timothy Dietz Memorial Scholarship

The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced the establishment of the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late Tim Dietz. The scholarship, according to a news release, was “generously funded by donors supporting the historical society, seeks to recognize and support a deserving senior from RSU21 in Kennebunk who embodies the values and passions that were dear to Tim.”

The Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship aims to support students who share Dietz’s commitment to community service, history, art, and giving back. Eligible candidates must be seniors from RSU 21 in Kennebunk and demonstrate active engagement in volunteer work with local organizations.

To be considered for the scholarship, candidates must submit a resume highlighting their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and volunteer experiences, along with a personal statement outlining their commitment to community service and their love for history and art. Additionally, a letter of recommendation from a teacher, mentor, or community leader who can attest to the candidate’s character and contributions is required.

Applications for the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship are open until April 23. The recipient will be announced at the annual high school awards ceremony at the end of the scholastic calendar. The award will be presented to the candidate’s college in August for the fall semester and in January for the spring semester. Recipients must reapply following the successful

completion of the first semester.

For more information, or to support the scholarship fund, contact Kristin Lewis Haight, executive director, Kennebunkport Historical Society, at KHaight@kporths.com or 207-967-2751.

Arundel nomination papers available

Nomination papers for the upcoming June 11 municipal election became available at Arundel Town Office beginning Monday, March 4, for the following positions:

Select board- (2) positions for a three-year term.

RSU 21 director- (1) position for a three-year term.

Budget board – (2) positions for a three-year term.

To qualify for a municipal office, a person must be a resident of Arundel, at least 18 years of age and registered to vote in Arundel. A minimum of 25 signatures of registered Arundel voters must be submitted prior to the close of business on April 11, 2024, in order for a candidate’s name to be placed on the June ballot.

For more information, call 207-985-4201, ext. 102 or ext. 109; or stop by the town office during business hours. Business hours are Monday -Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The office is closed noon to 1 p.m.

Arundel Parks and Rec offers concert trip

The Arundel Parks and Recreation Department is offering a senior trip (50 and older) to Merrill Auditorium for a concert featuring the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus.

The trip is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and covers transportation and admission to the show. The group will stop for lunch after the show. The cost of lunch is not included with purchase of a concert ticket. The maximum capacity for the group is 12.

For more information, contact Jenn at Arundel Parks and Rec at 207-286-9241 or email recreationdirector@arundelmaine.org.

To register, visit http://arundelrec.com.

Concerts in West K! announces spring lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

On April 28, the duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make an appearance in West Kennebunk. Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly-regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Their concert takes place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, April 28, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

Kimberley Holmes, from Carrolls Corner, Nova Scotia, is one of the most in-demand piano accompanists among Canadian fiddlers. She has toured and recorded with artists such as Graham Townsend, Calvin Vollrath and Richard Wood, and is part of the groups Bb Sisters and Tipsy 3. She and Ferrel recently collaborated on the album, “Snappy Tunes.”

The Farrel and Holmes concert will take place on Wednesday evening, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· April 6 – Oxbow Preserve

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Legion Post 159 announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

