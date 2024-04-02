TOPSHAM – The one-of-a-kind Paul Moutal passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024, after a five-year battle with cancer. Paul took on cancer like he took on everything else: with strength, optimism, and a sense of humor that helped the many people who cared for him feel that it would be okay while he shouldered so much pain.

Paul, a jack of all trades, made the most of his 67 years. As a teenager, he started his own lawn mowing business, excelled at multiple sports, and was a lovable rascal at school. Paul graduated from Mahopac High School in New York and received his B.A. in history from Hobart College. He studied abroad in college and loved traveling with trips to Europe, Mexico, Granada, and Nicaragua (and a clandestine trip to Cuba).

Paul went on to own four successful businesses, including a bookstore, restaurant, and for the last 20 years, a general contracting company here in Maine—a business that flourished because of his creative personality and his ability to lead with respect and friendship.

Paul was a warm and fun-loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend, and coach. Paul was married to Maryane, his best-friend and business partner, for over 30 years. Paul’s children, Hannah and Harper, were the center of his world and he filled their lives with love and joy. Paul spent countless hours coaching his kids and their friends in basketball, baseball, football, and soccer, and he loved every minute of it. Above all, seeing his children grow into the adults they are today was his proudest achievement.

To honor Paul, say hello to a stranger, do something nice for someone, and show appreciation to people who work in the trades.

We will hold a celebration for Paul on Saturday April 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 47 Pleasant St., Topsham.