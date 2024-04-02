Rep. Poppy Arford, D-Brunswick, and Brunswick Town Councilor Sande Updegraph will hold constituent office hours from 9:30-11 a.m. on April 13 at the Curtis Memorial Library in the second-floor seminar room 205. The office hours will provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials and discuss local and state government matters. Arford represents House District 101 and Updegraph serves Town Council District 4.

“With the Legislature working hard to get our work done before adjourning in mid-April, there are bills of interest to update my Brunswick community on — from housing to property tax to reproductive rights,” Arford said in a prepared release. “I hope that you can join us in a discussion to learn more about how state laws and municipal policies work together for the people who live, raise their families and work here in Brunswick.”

“I am excited to join with Rep. Arford to meet with Brunswick citizens,” Updegraph said. “Together, we hope to make direct connections between what is happening locally and at the state level.”

