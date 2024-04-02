The Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited will feature at its next meeting a free screening of the documentary feature film, “A Watershed Moment.” The film tells the story of an all-hands effort involving fishermen, three coastal Maine communities, nonprofit organizations, and state and federal management agencies to restore fish passage throughout the Bagaduce River Watershed in Maine.

The meeting, screening and a panel discussion afterwards will be on April 16 at Joshua’s Restaurant, 123 Maine St., Brunswick. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m. The event is free; dinner and drinks can be purchased.

Grassroots efforts to bring back alewife, a keystone species that has allowed fishing communities to thrive, have been remarkably successful, Trout Unlimited said in a prepared release. “A Watershed Moment” is a story about people, fish and the water that connects them.

The panel discussion after the screening will feature Ciona Ulbrich, senior project manager at Maine Coast Heritage Trust; Mike Thalhauser, collaborative management specialist at Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries; and Bailey Bowden, Alewife Committee chairperson and alewife harvester in the town of Penobscot.

Meetings of the Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited are held at Joshua’s on the third Tuesday of each month, September through May.

