Comedy
Friday 4/5
Balderdash Academy Improv: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $24 at door. thehillarts.me
Soggy Po Boys; Cilla Bonnie: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Saturday 4/6
Casey Crawford: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Sunday 4/7
Geoffrey Asmus: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Thursday 4/11
“Two Dykes and a Mic”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25-$35. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 4/12
Rob Stant: 7 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. mainehouseofcomedy.com
Adam Mamawala: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 4/5
Paula Tognarelli Collection opening reception: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. Exhibiting through May 25. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 4/6
“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, to 2 p.m. Saturday, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org
“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Saturday 4/6
“Joy of the Lens” winners reception: Winners of photography contest announced, 2:30 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org
Friday 4/12-Monday 4/15
“Bits and Pieces”: Kevin Cyr, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Over Here Studio, 320 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. ryanwritesonthings.com/over-here-studio
Through 4/14
“Combined – Group Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Through 4/27
“The Portland Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 4/28
“Maine Moods”: Deena S. Ball, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 4/30
“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art
Through 5/3
“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org
Through 5/18
Brita Holmquist; Lynn Sisler; Sarah Steedman: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 4/5 & Sunday 4/7
“Hundreds of Beavers” (2022): 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Wednesday 4/10
“The Maltese Falcon” (1941): 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
“The Scarlet Empress” (1934): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Friday 4/12
“Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Thursday 4/11 & Saturday 4/13
“Reframing Historic Arctic Films“: Film festival and discussions, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Bowdoin College, Visual Arts Center, 239 Maine St., Brunswick. calendar.bowdoin.edu
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.
Music
Friday 4/5
Manchester Collective; Abel Selaocoe : 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$50. statetheatreportland.com
Stan Davis: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Tracy McMullen Group; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Kassa Overall: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Brewing Company, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $18.96. 21-plus. oxbowbeer.com
Osher School of Music Jazz Alumni: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Wolfman Jack: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Saturday 4/6
Maine Music Teachers Association Piano Monster Festival: 5 p.m., Greely Center For the Arts, 303 Main St., Cumberland. mainemta.org
Barney Martin plays James Taylor: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $26 at door. thehillarts.me
Landau Morrison Papell Trio; Standard Expansion Project: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Lou Antonucci: Harry Chapin tribute, benefits Freeport Community Services Food Bank, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
JJ Grey and Mofro: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $50 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Martin Sexton: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $35-$40. chocolatechurcharts.org
Raboys; Ducks Ltd.: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $20 at door. space538.org
Mihali: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25-$35. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Talking Heads dance party: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $11 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Saturday 4/6 & Sunday 4/7
Oratorio Chorale “Room to Breathe”: 3 p.m. Saturday at Williston-Immanuel United Church, 156 High St., Portland. 3 p.m. Sunday at First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick. $35 advance, $15 students, $40 at door, $20 students, free under 2. classicaluprising.org/tickets
Sunday 4/7
KindKids: 2 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $5-$15. chocolatechurcharts.org
Heather Pierson and the Potboilers: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Beers Bronson; They Called Me Legion; Otis: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Qwanqwa: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. space538.org
Wednesday 4/10
Pat Metheny: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$65. statetheatreportland.com
Thursday 4/11
Adam Swanson: 7 p.m., Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St., Cumberland. cumberlanducc.org
Tannahill Weavers: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Josephine Foster; Colby Nathan: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org
Magnificent Danger: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Portland Jazz Orchestra with Thornton Academy: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door, $10 seniors, $7 students. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Friday 4/12
Hinterlands: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org
Madeleine Roger; Gruppo Antudo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Wake Up Mama: Allman Brothers tribute band, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 4/5 & Saturday 4/6
“Winnie the Pooh”: Presented by A Company of Girls, 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10, $5 children. mayostreetarts.org
“Dominion”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 4/7
“Cinderella”: Maine State Ballet, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. $25-$35. mainestateballet.org
Thursday 4/11-Saturday 4/13
“HeartSpeak” and “Down the Rabbit Hole”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door. thehillarts.me
Friday 4/12
“Foolin’ Around”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25-$40. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 4/12 & Saturday 4/13
“Jesus Christ Superstar”: 8 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $55-$95. portlandovations.org
Through 4/21
“Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $25, $20 seniors and ages 12 and under. lyricmusictheater.org
Through 4/28
“The NeverEnding Story”: 11 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
