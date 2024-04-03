“Young Frankenstein” opens Friday at Lyric Music Theater in South Portland, a musical stage adaptation of Mel Brooks’ classic film that the director describes as a blend of humor, music and theatrical flair.

“The musical touches on many of the comedic beats from the original film, with some changes to the story in the process of adaptation,” said director Sean Senior. “Perhaps the biggest shift is the introduction of musical numbers, adding a theatrical flair to the beloved story.”

The play follows the misadventures of Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, after he inherits his family’s estate in early 20th-century Transylvania. Frederick finds himself donning the mad scientist’s shoes with the help of his hunchbacked sidekick Igor and lab assistant Inga.

Fans of the 1974 film will recognize iconic moments like Igor’s infamous “Walk this way” and Frau Blucher’s horse-whinnying name, but the adaptation also brings its own twists, Senior said.

The musical ran on Broadway for two years starting in 2007. Despite the challenges of bringing it to a smaller stage, Senior said his cast and crew have risen to the occasion.

“The biggest challenge is translating a Broadway musical with an enormous set and multi-million dollar budget to a slightly smaller stage with a smaller budget,” he said. “But we’re confident that audiences will be entertained with how we’re presenting the show.”

Performances will be staged at the Sawyer Street theater on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons, starting April 5 and continuing through April 21.

The nonprofit theater offers ASL-interpreted performances and sensory-friendly shows. For more information and tickets, go to lyricmusictheater.org.

