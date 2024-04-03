The Cape Elizabeth Town Council intends to take its time in hiring a replacement for Town Manager Matt Sturgis, who will be leaving May 8 to take over as town manager in Cumberland.

“I thought it would be prudent for us to meet as soon as possible to begin Town Council discussion on a manager search plan, a potential interim manager search plan and an overall transition plan,” Town Council Chair Tim Reiniger said at a special meeting he called Monday in the wake of Sturgis’ resignation announcement last week. “We’re going to need a number of meetings. Most will be public and a few will be necessary to hold an executive session pursuant to Maine statute.”

Reiniger proposed the council hire a consultant for the hiring process, as it did in 2016 when Sturgis was hired. The manager search then took time, with plenty of public input, he said, and the council could use that as “a template.”

“The 2016 Town Council spent over 4½ months and held 17 meetings, which were either partly or exclusively related to the new manager search,” Reiniger said. “Though Matt will be gone in just over a month, we should take our time in planning and executing our search.”

The council will decide on a timeline for the search and appoint an interim town manager in the near future.

The council also proposed that a reception be held to recognize Sturgis’ nearly 25 years working for the town, beginning as an assessor.

Last week, Sturgis said he was grateful for the experience Cape Elizabeth gave him and that he enjoyed his work with the town. He said he sees the job in Cumberland as a natural next step in his professional development.

