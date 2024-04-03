FALMOUTH – Carol Franklin Stinson, 81, passed away March 27, 2024 in Falmouth, at her home at Sedgewood Commons. She was born on August 11, 1942 in Washington, DC to John and Susi Franklin.

Carol’s gift for connections with others, her keen intellect, and her commitment to justice and equity shown brightly for all those privileged to know her. Throughout her life she was an avid reader and learner – working in the Cleveland Public Library at the start of her professional life and at Brunswick’s Curtis Memorial Library at the end. Her 15 year struggle with Alzheimer’s gradually dampened her intellectual gifts but her love for and interest in others continued to shine through.

Love and care for family was always central to her life. After her dad’s death when she was just a teenager, she took responsibility for much of the care of her much younger brother, Brinley Ralph Franklin. Family stories, old photos, and their close relationship in adulthood all give evidence of what a joyful responsibility it was.

After graduating second in her class Carol attended Wellesley College for three years. During this time she was introduced to Joel Stinson of Houlton, Maine, who was an officer in the Navy and assigned to the Naval Research Lab in Washington, DC, by her mother who also worked in the lab. After three years at Wellesley, Carol married Joel in 1962 in Washington, DC and subsequently moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she finished her English degree at Oberlin College.

During the course of a long and loving marriage to Joel his career took them to Cleveland, Ohio; Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Chapel Hill, N.C.; Syracuse, N.Y.; and retirement in Harpswell, Maine with many summers spent in Houlton, Maine. Wherever she lived she made connections that lasted the rest of her life and maintained close ties to her family and to Joel’s. She especially treasured laughter-filled get-togethers with her Wellesley friends, but she had many treasured friendships including colleagues and LeMoyne College students from her nearly twenty years in the Office of the Dean of Students, and co-workers at Curtis Memorial Library where she continued to volunteer and visit as long as she was able.

Carol is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Jeanne Stinson of Brunswick; her grandson McKinley (Mack) Stinson of South Boston, Mass., her granddaughter Keturah (Ketty) Stinson of Queens, N.Y.; her niece Marga Franklin of Marietta, N.Y., and her nephew William (Woody) Franklin of Middletown, Conn. She was predeceased by her husband Joel Stinson, daughter Heidi Stinson, and brother Brinley Franklin.

At Carol’s request, no funeral services will be held.

