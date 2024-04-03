BOSTON, Mass. – Elaine M. Trumble, 68, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Mass., after a 5-year battle with cancer and complications.

She was born in Malden, Mass. on April 15, 1955, a daughter of John and Ann Hamilton of Stoneham, Mass. In a short time, Elaine moved with her family to South Portland, Maine and attended local schools, graduating from Catherine McAuley High School in 1973. Elaine spent her freshman year at the University of Maine, Orono, before transferring to the University of Maine at Farmington to complete her degree in education.

Elaine spent a few years teaching Special Education in South Portland schools. Later, she entered the retail field as a store manager for Parklane Hosiery Company, moving up to the position of district manager in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area. Accepting a position with Zayre Corporation, Framingham, Mass., Elaine initially worked out of the home office as a Computer Systems Trainer company-wide, moving up to become the lead trainer. It was in her travels to assist in opening a new store in Florida, there she met her husband, Michael Trumble, marrying in 1985.

Elaine and Michael moved back to Maine to raise their family in 1989, first living in South Portland, then building a home in Standish. She worked for many years, at various levels in the online learning program at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish and later became the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in the on-campus program at the college. During this time, Elaine took a few further courses to complete her Masters Degree in Education. She retired from the college during the summer of 2021.

Elaine loved family gatherings and events with friends. She was very supportive and active in her children’s sports and other life activities, along with camping with the family. Later, she enjoyed traveling to see the children and such places as Alaska and New Mexico. She especially loved spending time with Michael in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Other favorite activities included shopping, reading, cooking, knitting, and going to musical concerts. Her most favorite activity was anything that involved her grandson.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Loraine Carole Jones.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Michael of Standish; her daughter Michele Trumble along with husband Stanley Grooms and son Oliver of Greensboro, N.C.; her son Eric Trumble and wife Arielle of Seattle, Wash.; her sister Virginia Burns of Peabody, Mass. and brother James Hamilton and wife Louise of Levittown, N.Y.; along with many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday May 9, 2024, at Forrest Hills Annex Cemetery, Kansas Road, Bridgton. To share memories and condolences with the family please go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton.

In lieu of flowers, the

family requests that donations be made to:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or:

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Mass.

﻿