BRUNSWICK – Hilda Ives Wiley, of Brunswick, died at home on March 28, 2024, from colon cancer. She was 46 years old.

Hilda grew up in Pemaquid, Maine. When Hilda was 1 year old, her parents, Rev. Bob Ives and Ruth Ives, founded the Carpenter’s Boat Shop, a program dedicated to nurturing and enriching lives through the practices of building wooden boats, living in community, and serving others. Hilda felt that her childhood was enriched by the many Boat Shop apprentices, who at that time lived in a dormitory attached to Hilda’s family’s house and shared every meal with Hilda’s family.

Hilda attended Wesleyan University in Connecticut, majoring in psychology and sociology. At the start of her first year, she met her husband, Peter Wiley, and they became a couple by the end of their first semester.

After graduating from college, Hilda worked in a therapeutic preschool program in Hillsborough, N.C., which solidified her intended career path in school psychology. Hilda earned her master’s and doctoral degrees from University of Minnesota, Twin Cities in educational psychology.

Hilda spent her first year as a practicing psychologist in the public schools in Boston, Mass., before settling in Brunswick, Maine in 2007. In 2012, Hilda joined the Brunswick public schools as a school psychologist, working at the elementary level in Kate Furbish and Harriett Beecher Stowe schools.

Hilda loved her job as a school psychologist, helping students reach their full potential as learners and helping their teachers and parents contribute to the same goal. She was recently awarded the Christopher Kaufman award from the Maine Association of School Psychologists for embodying the same qualities as its namesake: a dedicated clinician, an advocate for students and teachers, an impassioned champion of education, and a kind and generous soul. Beyond her job, Hilda volunteered as an educational surrogate for several children in the foster care system. Hilda also volunteered for many years on the board of directors of the Carpenter’s Boat Shop and served for 6 years as a member of the Church Council, in addition to other committees, at First Parish Church in Brunswick.

From exploring Maine islands to traversing Europe, Hilda had a passion for travel, not only taking trips but also planning them. Hilda and her family lived abroad in Arbroath, Scotland during her sophomore year in high school. During college, Hilda and Peter spent a summer living and working in London, England, and then Hilda spent spring term of her junior year in Grenoble, France. In their late 20s, just before starting a family, Hilda and Peter spent several weeks in Guatemala, living with a host family and learning Spanish. Hilda cherished the many trips she took with her husband and children, from adventure-filled vacations in numerous national parks to relaxing ones at all-inclusive resorts abroad.

Hilda had a very strong network of friends that she developed over her lifetime. She had an incredibly positive spirit, a charismatic presence, and was quick to laugh. In new settings, Hilda would be the first person to approach strangers and start up a conversation. Hilda thrived on hosting friends for dinner or for a weekend stay. She will be remembered for her incredible kindness and caring for her friends and colleagues.

Hilda loved being a mother and felt that she was fully present as a mom. She loved treating her kids to ice cream, spending summer days at a swimming hole, or playing another round of a game. With boundless energy and patience, Hilda managed a family schedule that was incredibly busy much of the time.

Hilda had a love of many things: reading books, playing Wordle, listening to Christmas music, baking cakes, watching stand-up comedy and Maine Cabin Masters, and eating favorites like croissants, sushi, and Maine Italian subs.

Hilda is survived by her husband, Peter Wiley, and three children, Simone (16), Ian (14) and Naomi (9), of Brunswick; her father and step-mother Bob and Phyllis Ives of Pemaquid; her sister and her brother-in-law Hannah and Adam Harter-Ives of Hope, Maine, her brother and sister-in-law Jonathan and Jessica Ives of Camden. Hilda’s mother, Ruth Ives, died in 2006 at age 59 of a brain tumor.

The early death of Hilda’s mother and the early deaths of her father’s parents when they were ages 48 and 50 prompted Hilda to travel often, dine out on some wonderful meals, and treat herself occasionally rather than delay all these things for retirement or for “someday.” While it was far too soon to say goodbye to her family and loved ones, Hilda openly shared (even prior to her diagnosis) that she had no regrets about her life and was grateful to have lived such a joyous one.

A memorial service will be held at First Parish Church in Brunswick on Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. A light reception will immediately follow at St. John’s Community Center in Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

Hilda Ives Wiley

Memorial Fund

c/o Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund (BASAF)

P.O. Box 867

Brunswick, ME 04011

Please make the check payable to “BASAF” and note the name of this scholarship in the memo section of the check. This scholarship will provide money for students who received special education services and plan to pursue any kind of postsecondary education or to:

GoFundMe campaign to help cover future college tuition expenses for Hilda’s children. Search for “Hilda Wiley” on gofundme.com or use the direct URL: https://gofund.me/211610ad