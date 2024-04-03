COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Mary Kathleen Kennedy was born Sept. 13, 1943, and passed away on March 27, 2024.

﻿Mary was born to Harold and Mary Gray. She was predeceased by her brother James Gray of Florida, and is survived by siblings Patricia Gavett of Florida, Mildred Sanborn of North Carolina, Robert Gray of Virginia, and Thomas Gray of Maine.

﻿She created a blended family of children, Patrick Downey (Maria) of Bangor, Maine, Matthew Downey (Cornelia) of Erftstadt, Germany, Susan Baldwin (Brice) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Tami Kennedy Burke (Tracy) of Norfolk, Va., and David Kennedy (Tina) of Sabattus, Maine. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren, José Downey, Matthias Downey, Nancy Roesler, Falko Roesler, and Andrew Baldwin.

﻿Mary grew up in Portland and attended St. Dominic’s Portland Grade School. She graduated from South Portland High School in 1961. Mary was formerly married to Joseph Downey, and was predeceased by her second husband, Paul Kennedy. Mary lived most of her adult years in Freeport, Maine.

After retirement, Mary resided in Florida with her companion of many years, William Lockhart. William predeceased Mary, after which Mary moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where she lived out the remainder of her life.

﻿Throughout the years, Mary worked as a bank teller and insurance clerk. She was always smiling while greeting customers and really enjoyed working with the public.

﻿Mary loved many things: reading, cooking, exercise, walking, music, and dancing. Her lasagna was legendary, as was her Irish bread. She was known for many delicious pastries. She liked reading the newspaper every evening and discussing current events. She enjoyed going to the movies and shopping with her sisters. Mary was noted by many for her kindness and quiet strength. She was a kind, loving, unselfish person with a great sense of humor. She loved her flowers and watching birds in her backyard. Mary loved hosting family gatherings. She was very proud of all her children and grandchildren. Mary very much wanted and worked for all her children to have a good life. Mary’s house was always open to her children’s friends and other children in the neighborhood. This openness to all persisted well into her children’s adult years. In her retirement she picked up a love for baseball and the Boston Red Sox. She also cherished traveling around camping.

﻿Mary will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

﻿People wishing to leave something on behalf of Mary are encouraged to contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association.

﻿