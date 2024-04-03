Hires, promotions, appointments

Annika Bannon, Ian Corbett and Kieran Donaghey were hired at Northern Light Mercy Hospital as primary care providers. Bannon, working with women’s health and social determinants of health, and Corbett, with a special interest in osteopathic manipulative medicine, will practice in South Portland. Donaghey works with chronic disease management, men’s health, behavioral health and substance use disorders and will be in Portland.

Roy Donnelly and Sasha Phillips were promoted to associate brokers at the Boulos Company. Phillips joined in 2021 and Donnelly in 2023. The company also hired Briana Scalzone as executive assistant to Managing Director Drew Sigfridson. She previously led product strategy at The Washington Post. Nate Roop was hired as an associate at the Portland office. He has experience in delivery and logistics as co-owner of a business that contracted under FedEx Ground.

Avesta Housing hired Zoe Alexis Scott as corporate and major gifts officer. She was most recently director of advancement and external relations at the Portland Public Library.

Norway Savings Bank donated $3,000 to Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project in March, providing legal services to Maine immigrants. The bank has donated to the organization many times over the last 30 years.

