I appreciated the synergy of Amy McDonald’s March 19 essay on grief surrounding the loss of winter in Maine, and Dorothy Jones’ letter of the same day on the urgency of voting for candidates who support climate action.
While other issues deserve attention, this has to be top priority when making voting booth decisions. From the U.S. president to the local town council, we must seat candidates who will work to save our future.
Nancy Heiser
Brunswick
