Jake Plante’s March 13 piece, “Make-or-break year for the environment,” is a must read. Elections have consequences.

In 2023, our small piece of the planet endured the warmest year on record, the wettest summer since 1917, and the wettest growing season since 1895. My yard is still liquid. Torrential rains on Dec. 18, 2023 washed out roads from the coast to the mountains. Back-to-back coastal storms on Jan. 10 and 13 damaged beaches, retaining walls, infrastructure, private property and winter sports industries.

Is there any Mainer who has not been impacted by global warming in 2023/2024? What can we do? Vote like the Earth depends upon it.

Maine primaries for the state Legislature and U.S. Senate and House will be held on June 11. Register to vote. Try to attend a candidate town hall or campaign event. Ask candidates what climate policies they support. Check out their websites to see what they say about environment and energy. We must make climate our highest priority. Vote!

Dorothy Jones

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: