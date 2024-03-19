Jake Plante’s March 13 piece, “Make-or-break year for the environment,” is a must read. Elections have consequences.
In 2023, our small piece of the planet endured the warmest year on record, the wettest summer since 1917, and the wettest growing season since 1895. My yard is still liquid. Torrential rains on Dec. 18, 2023 washed out roads from the coast to the mountains. Back-to-back coastal storms on Jan. 10 and 13 damaged beaches, retaining walls, infrastructure, private property and winter sports industries.
Is there any Mainer who has not been impacted by global warming in 2023/2024? What can we do? Vote like the Earth depends upon it.
Maine primaries for the state Legislature and U.S. Senate and House will be held on June 11. Register to vote. Try to attend a candidate town hall or campaign event. Ask candidates what climate policies they support. Check out their websites to see what they say about environment and energy. We must make climate our highest priority. Vote!
Dorothy Jones
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.