As a registered Democrat, I’m trying to figure out the best motto for the Biden campaign. How about “Let’s finish the job.”
The Chips and Science Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are all long-term projects that will provide Americans with generational benefits to our economy, our environment and our health care. Trump will roll back or kill all those projects.
Blame Trump for the mess we were in when Biden took over? The reader can make their own judgment about that. But imagine if Trump was president when Putin invaded Ukraine. The Russians would be rampaging across Eastern Europe, trying to reabsorb their old power block and NATO would have collapsed. A major war in Europe with Trump supporting the aggressor.
We are the last best hope of the world right now. The lie that Biden has dementia was dismissed when he forcefully spoke for over an hour at the State of the Union address. Joe Biden’s calm control of the situation reminds me of the poem, “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you …”
John Schaberg
Portland
