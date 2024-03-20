Perhaps people will call me a “YIMBY.” I have a new, three-story affordable senior housing project abutting my backyard, one that I rallied for and supported when it was first proposed. I’m the lone direct abutter in a residential district. I also called and emailed my town councilors to express my support for the required tax increment financing.

Does that mean that I loved the idea of having my literal backyard view forever changed or my taxes going up? Of course not! But my personal point of view that vulnerable Maine seniors need housing is one I live with 24/7 and chose to honor.

The developer, in turn, was responsive to my concerns and went above and beyond what they were obligated to do because their point of view was that being a good neighbor matters, too. As a team, we selected fencing, tree placement and color-coordination of the back facing my yard. It looks great!

This month, some of the first tenants moved in. I took a walk over to the building and felt so appreciative seeing residents walking into the lobby. I noted the American flag flying in front. I know that veterans have a priority on the waitlist. There’s something very American about serving them.

Maybe someday I will need to apply for affordable housing. Maybe you or your loved ones will, too. None of us know when our circumstances can change. But that’s only if there is a place. The waitlists are long.

Averyl Hill

Scarborough

