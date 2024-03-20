I am writing in response to the Jan. 21 letter, “L.D. 780 turns an unborn child into a disposable object.” I am writing in support of L.D. 780, Resolution, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine to Protect Personal Reproductive Autonomy.
Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, I did not understand much about abortion and realized I had a lot to learn. For example, I did not know that when a woman has a miscarriage she often needs an abortion for medical reasons for the woman’s health.
By putting reproductive rights into the Maine Constitution, we will be showing we care about the health of all Mainers because men are also affected by reproductive rights. For instance, six out of 10 abortions involve people who already have children (Planned Parenthood, 2024). This means men are also often involved in deciding if abortion is the best option for their family, as well as, their partner’s health. Women, men and LGBTQ+ Maine people should be able to have the freedom to make reproductive decisions for themselves and their families, not the government.
I am also writing to cement reproductive rights in Maine for the girls and women who have been raped and impregnated because it should be their decision on whether to keep their baby, not the government’s. We should be focusing on expanding health care rights for Mainers, not limiting reproductive access.
Dana Leeper
Hallowell
