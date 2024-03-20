There is an instant reaction to gun law discussions: “You are not gonna take my guns away!” This is certainly not what is being proposed or even discussed in Augusta. There is discussion about making assault-style weapons unavailable. This is not taking our guns away. No one is talking about taking my 12-gauge away.
Let’s have an honest discussion and leave the gut-level emotional stuff out of it. Let’s not make up silly arguments that resonate emotionally but are not rational. A responsible, honest person has nothing to fear from stricter yellow flag laws, longer waiting periods or more thorough background checks. And certainly no one needs a military assault rifle to defend his home or family. They are designed to kill the maximum number of human beings in the shortest period of time. They are not a defensive weapon.
I get it. We are a nation of gun owners and I’d be lying if I said guns are not fun to shoot, but a .22, a shotgun or a 30-06 are as much fun as anyone needs. Ripping off hundreds of rounds from an assault rifle in a short period of time is a childish desire that I think we can satisfy in other ways.
Joe Bates
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.